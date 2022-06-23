Advertisement

Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts story time and swim event

Infants, toddlers, and caregivers can attend a pre-swim story time.
The Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts a pre-swim story every Tuesday morning.
The Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts a pre-swim story every Tuesday morning.(city of muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Aquatic Center partners with the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center to host a weekly story time for infants, toddlers and caregivers before swimming opens up.

“This is a fun program and something different that we offer,” Children’s Librarian Betty Collins said. “The Parks and Recreation Department invited us out last year to do a little mini story time before the swim and we said ‘sure’.”

The Muscatine Parks and Rec Department offers the Infant and Toddler Swim time on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m., with the story beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the entrance to the Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Then, the pool opens up for families with young children to enjoy while it is less crowded.

“The infant and toddler swim are a great program because it gives little children the opportunity to be in the Aquatic Center without the noise, and the hustle and bustle during regular hours,” Collins said.

According to the city of Muscatine, everyone is welcome to attend the story time session whether they plan to swim after or not. Swim and story time sessions will be held every Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee

Latest News

The marginal risk for the second round of showers/storms includes most of the QCA.
FAD Thursday PM Update
St. Ambrose University Master of Public Health Degree earned full accreditation.
St. Ambrose earns full accreditation for master of public health degree
Mercado on Fifth
Mercado On Fifth launches new market season
Dr. Bill Langley explains what parents can expect, now that children ages 6 months to 4 years...
What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines, now approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years old