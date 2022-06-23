Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts story time and swim event

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Aquatic Center partners with the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center to host a weekly story time for infants, toddlers and caregivers before swimming opens up.

“This is a fun program and something different that we offer,” Children’s Librarian Betty Collins said. “The Parks and Recreation Department invited us out last year to do a little mini story time before the swim and we said ‘sure’.”

The Muscatine Parks and Rec Department offers the Infant and Toddler Swim time on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m., with the story beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the entrance to the Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Then, the pool opens up for families with young children to enjoy while it is less crowded.

“The infant and toddler swim are a great program because it gives little children the opportunity to be in the Aquatic Center without the noise, and the hustle and bustle during regular hours,” Collins said.

According to the city of Muscatine, everyone is welcome to attend the story time session whether they plan to swim after or not. Swim and story time sessions will be held every Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

