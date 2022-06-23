St. Ambrose earns full accreditation for master of public health degree

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Master of Public Health program at St. Ambrose University has received accreditation by the Council on Education for Public Health.

The accreditation will extend through July 1, 2027, the initial accreditation date was June 15, 2019. This also extends accredited status to all of the program graduates.

According to a press release, “Achieving CEPH accreditation is a testament to our high-quality program committed to serving all, including marginalized and vulnerable populations,” said Melissa Sharer, PhD, program director and assistant professor. “We will continue nurturing person-centered public health leaders through experiential learning with a global lens.”

This is a fully online Masters of Public Health program, according to St. Ambrose. It was created in support of the Institute for Person-Centered Care at St. Ambrose through funding provided by Tom Higgins.

St. Ambrose revealed Nick Colwell, a 2009 graduate of the SAU Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, enrolled in the first cohort of MPH students in 2018. As one of the program’s first graduates, he earned his Master of Public Health degree in the spring of 2021.

“Public health really gives you a broader perspective of how everything is interacting and how all those pieces come together to form a broader community health system,” Colwell said. “It was quite a time to be learning these MPH lessons. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field changes in the next decade and what direction health systems want to take with their public health strategies.”

According to St. Ambrose, the 43-credit program offers three start times a year, making it flexible to be either full-time or part-time. This program also features a 3-plus-2 program where St. Ambrose undergraduates in many different majors can begin taking these online MPH courses as electives that go towards their degrees, as well as, allowing them to complete their MPH degree in one year after achieving their Bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.