Sunny and warm again today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Plenty of sunshine is on the way for our Thursday. This will help temps warm into the 80s and 90s again, but humidity will remain at a reasonable level. Overnight tonight storms will develop over central Iowa that will try to move into eastern Iowa after sunrise, but they will likely weaken or fall apart completely leading to mainly dry start to Friday. Highs will get back to near 90º on Friday afternoon before a few showers develop, but the main wave of rain should hold off until after midnight. This round of storms will bring us potential heavy rain and few severe storms between midnight and 8AM on Saturday morning. The cold front won’t push through until Saturday afternoon, thus rain chances will stick around most of the day. With that being said, I do not expect Saturday to be a total washout. Once the front moves through a comfortable and cooler air mass will settle in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 91º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few storms. Low: 66º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warm again with a few storms. High: 90º

