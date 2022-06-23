Advertisement

VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase

The Lubbock Police Department said officers got some help with capturing a couple of runaway goats. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas got an interesting call Wednesday morning regarding goats running in and out of traffic in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped officers capture the two animals.

KCBD reports the goats were taken to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they first got away from their owner.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and those missing any goats were urged to contact the animal shelter.

