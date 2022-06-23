What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines, now approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The government approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for younger children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Dr. Bill Langley explains it can prevent serious illness in the child and help prevent the spread of the virus.

He says the side effects to vaccination are basically the same as in adults; however, infants they often show changes in how they feed, sleep or appear cranky, just as they would with other childhood vaccinations. He says in clinical trials, there were no serious side effects.

