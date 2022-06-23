Advertisement

What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines, now approved for children ages 6 months to 4 years old

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The government approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for younger children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Dr. Bill Langley explains it can prevent serious illness in the child and help prevent the spread of the virus.

He says the side effects to vaccination are basically the same as in adults; however, infants they often show changes in how they feed, sleep or appear cranky, just as they would with other childhood vaccinations. He says in clinical trials, there were no serious side effects.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Missing person found dead after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
File photo of police lights.
1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
First responders continue search for missing Yarmouth Elevator employee

Latest News

The marginal risk for the second round of showers/storms includes most of the QCA.
FAD Thursday PM Update
The Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts a pre-swim story every Tuesday morning.
Muscatine Aquatic Center hosts story time and swim event
St. Ambrose University Master of Public Health Degree earned full accreditation.
St. Ambrose earns full accreditation for master of public health degree
Mercado on Fifth
Mercado On Fifth launches new market season