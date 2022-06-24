5 juveniles charged in rollover crash
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police.
Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a stop sign, and the vehicle rolled over.
There are no serious injuries from the crash, officials said. The juveniles each have been charged with second-degree theft for the stolen vehicle and theft for shoplifting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
