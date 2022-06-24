Advertisement

Annual ‘Farm Life Festival’ in Grandview set for Saturday

Farm Life Festival in Grandview is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register of R7 Reclaimed joins QCL to talk about the Farm Life Festival happening on her family farm and business at 337 Cemetery Lane in Grandview.

This year’s celebration is set for Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

It’s a chance to become immersed in greenery, take family photos in the rustic setting, and enjoy shopping and nostalgia. The very best vendors of vintage, modern, rustic and handmade goods are featured.

The countryside locale allows for plenty of room for roaming along with adequate space for vendors and customers to relax and completely enjoy the day. Mouth-watering food along with music are also included in the experience.

Admission is $5 and children ages17 and under are admitted for free. For questions or additional information, please call (319) 729-2285 or email R7FarmLifeFestival@gmail.com.

FARM LIFE FESTIVAL: June 25, 2022 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

