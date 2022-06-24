Advertisement

Circa 21′s spectacular ‘Beauty and The Beast’ runs through July 16

Circa 21's Beauty & The Beast runs through July 16
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A classic “tale as old as time” is being told at Circa 21 Dinner and Playhouse at 1828 3rd Avenue in Rock Island through July 16.

Actors Savannah Strandin and Kyle Defauw discuss the local production of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast as it continues to delight audiences of all ages.

The show is an international sensation that enjoyed a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway, was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Filled with amazing music, spectacular costumes and dazzling sets, this beautiful production embodies family theatre at its best.

Viewers can visit the website at www.circa21.com for details, or call the Box Office at (309) 786-7733 ext. 2. For Group rates, contact Lisa Rohm at ext. 312.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
Davenport police responded to a crash at North Park Mall Thursday.
5 juveniles charged in rollover crash
Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance

Latest News

Edible Playdough (one of the things kids can learn to make) from Hy-Vee Virtual Cooking lessons...
Kids are invited to sign up for a virtual cooking camp with Hy-Vee dietitians
Planet Funk Con 2022 is at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport June 24-26, 2022.
Planet Funk Con hits the RiverCenter this weekend
Farm Life Festival in Grandview, Iowa June 25, 2022
Annual ‘Farm Life Festival’ in Grandview set for Saturday
Farm Life Festival in Grandview, Iowa June 25, 2022
Farm Life Festival in Grandview is Saturday