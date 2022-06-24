Circa 21′s spectacular ‘Beauty and The Beast’ runs through July 16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A classic “tale as old as time” is being told at Circa 21 Dinner and Playhouse at 1828 3rd Avenue in Rock Island through July 16.

Actors Savannah Strandin and Kyle Defauw discuss the local production of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast as it continues to delight audiences of all ages.

The show is an international sensation that enjoyed a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway, was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Filled with amazing music, spectacular costumes and dazzling sets, this beautiful production embodies family theatre at its best.

Viewers can visit the website at www.circa21.com for details, or call the Box Office at (309) 786-7733 ext. 2. For Group rates, contact Lisa Rohm at ext. 312.

