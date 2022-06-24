Advertisement

Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a...
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a report of the grain bin collapsing, according to deputies.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead in the grain silo collapse in Yarmouth, Iowa, as 30-year-old Rickey Ryan Kammerer, of Winfield.

Emergency responders in Des Moines County found the missing person in the collapsed grain silo in Yarmouth, Iowa about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday to Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. Iowa Task Force One (IA-TF1), a search and rescue unit, was called and assisted in securing the scene around mid-afternoon.

Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency officials continued the search overnight through Wednesday tell they found the missing person.

According to a media release, emergency responders were informed that two employees were in the immediate area at the time of the grain silo collapse and that one of the employees was unable to be located.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and immediately began rescue operations, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
Davenport police responded to a crash at North Park Mall Thursday.
5 juveniles charged in rollover crash
Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance

Latest News

The First Alert Day will start early Saturday.
FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY (June 25, 2022) FOR STRONG STORMS
A First Alert Day is in effect.
First Alert Forecast Friday PM: Strong storms possible Saturday
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Police Lights
Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder, battery after shooting a man with a crossbow and arrow in Galena