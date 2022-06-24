Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder, battery after shooting a man with a crossbow and arrow in Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galena man was charged after deputies say he shot a man in the back with a crossbow and arrow Wednesday in Galena.

Ronald A. Smith, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a class X felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison for each count, and two counts of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison for each count. He is currently being held at the Jo Daviess County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Jo Daviess County deputies responded about 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man, later identified as 34-year-old Michael Roellich, who had been shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.

According to deputies, Smith was a resident of Galena until April after a domestic violence incident occurred between Smith and his now estranged wife. Since the incident, Smith had not been at the Galena residence, he was thought to have been in Colorado at the time of this incident.

Wednesday Roellich, who is a friend of Smith’s estranged wife, was visiting her at the home, deputies said. The two were sitting on the deck when Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow.

Roellich and the woman attempted to flee, when Smith shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, according to deputies. The arrow, or ‘bolt,’ was lodged in Roellich’s torso.

Roellich fled the scene through the woods until reaching Park Avenue, where he knocked on doors to have a resident call 911, deputies said. Officers located him and he was transferred to a local hospital. Later Roellich was transferred to another hospital for surgery, deputies said he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to deputies, Smith also fled the scene. A perimeter was set up by responding officers, and K9 units from Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s and East Dubuque police were called to assist.

K9 units found the crossbow and a duffle bag while tracking in the woods, deputies said.

According to deputies, officers made contact with Smith’s father, who said he had located him and was driving him to the Jo Daviess County Jail.

Deputies worked with Smith’s father and about 12:19 a.m. Thursday Smith was taken into custody at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

The Galena Police Department, East Dubuque Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted, deputies said.

