Advertisement

Hackers stole $100 million, crypto company says

For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of...
For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of dollars at a time.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have stolen $100 million from California-based cryptocurrency firm Harmony, the company said Thursday.

The thieves hit a “bridge,” a program that allows the transfer of cryptocurrency.

It’s unclear who’s behind the heist.

Harmony tweeted Thursday night that they’re “working around the clock” in their investigation alongside the FBI and multiple cyber security firms.

Harmony joins a long list of cryptocurrency firms that have been plundered by hackers for millions of dollars at a time.

A tracking firm said hackers have stolen over $1 billion from cryptocurrency bridges this year alone.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
Davenport police responded to a crash at North Park Mall Thursday.
5 juveniles charged in rollover crash
Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance

Latest News

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning sales of its e-cigarettes in US
A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion.
Hero dog dies after protecting children from mountain lion attack
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden calls abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for country
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion