Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following Thursday’s Supreme Court decision, gun rights and gun control groups spoke out about what it means for handgun owners in the Quad Cities.

Since July of 2021 Iowans are no longer required to get a permit to own or carry handguns. However, the Iowa Department of Public Safety encourages gun owners to get one if they want to carry in another state with permit reciprocity.

In November Iowans will also have the opportunity to make the right to bear arms protected by the state constitution via a ballot measure.

Richard Rogers with the Iowa firearms coalition said Thursday’s Supreme Court decision reaffirms Iowans’ rights to carry guns outside of their home.

“Iowa firearms coalition applauds this decision today,” Rogers said. ”It clearly states that the supreme court recognizes the Second Amendment does protect as the 14th Amendment protects the right to bear arms in and outside of the home in public. Iowa law already recognizes this fact. So it doesn’t directly bear on Iowans at this time.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Lohse with the March for Our Lives Iowa said the ruling isn’t what the founding fathers had in mind when coming up with the Second Amendment.

“We’re really disappointed. I mean, it’s, it’s a major attack on our public safety,” Lohse said. “To make access to guns, and certainly access to carrying guns in public easier than obtaining a driver’s license, or a prescription for medication, I don’t believe that that’s what the Framers of our Constitution had in mind when they wrote the Second Amendment and when they talked about a well-regulated militia.”

In Illinois, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he doesn’t believe the ruling will affect the state’s concealed-carry laws.

“The steps that we have taken as an office to prevent gun violence and build safe communities remain preserved,” Raoul said in a statement. “In fact, the Supreme Court’s opinion cites Illinois as being among those states whose laws are not affected by the decision.”

SCOTUS heard arguments for New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, back in November of 2021.

