Kids are invited to sign up for a virtual cooking camp with Hy-Vee dietitians

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This summer, Hy-Vee is offering a chance for kids to Jump Out of the Box and Into the Kitchen to learn from the grocery chain’s registered dietitians.

Jump Out of the Box and Into the Kitchen: A Virtual Cooking Camp engages children to get involved in the kitchen and meal prep. Why is this important? It’s all about laying a foundation for healthy habits and trying new foods! If kids help prep a meal, they are much more likely to eat it. Plus they will learn how to cook with sneaky ingredients to boost the flavor and nutrition of dishes.

These camps will also feature fun, food-focused activities. Scroll down to get demonstrated recipe for Spinach Smoothie Pops and a recipe for an Edible Playdough (which can also be an activity example).

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss walks QCL viewers through a sample day of camp. Each class will feature one recipe and one activity. This camp is intended for children 5-12 years of age.

Camp opportunities will be available three session times in July to accommodate customers’ summer vacations and activities. Date offerings include July 11-14 at 2 p.m., July 18-21 at 2 p.m., or July 25-28 at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per family. Once registered you will receive the groceries lists to complete the classes live from your own kitchens.

To register for the camp sessions, visit HERE.

Camp outline

Day 1: Super Hero Muffins + Cereal Jewelry

Day 2: Bell Pepper Pizza Boats + Edible Art

Day 3: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Hummus + Bath Bombs

Day 4: Sneaky Spinach Popsicles + Edible Playdough

Age-Appropriate Tasks

Keep your child engaged by assigning age-appropriate tasks that meet their skill level and are something they will enjoy.

K – 2nd: help with cracking eggs, measuring, mashing, stirring, tearing leaves, using a peeler, and cutting soft items with a nylon chef’s knife.

3rd – 6th: help with blending, chopping with a round-tip steak knife, grating, reading a recipe and sautéing.

7th – 12th: typically capable of doing all components of a recipe from start to finish with appropriate utensils and supervision.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.