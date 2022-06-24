Partly to mostly cloudy today, storms tonight and Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few stray showers south of the Quad Cities. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon with dew points in the 60s so it will be humid.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 4 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday as we have a level 1 risk of strong or severe thunderstorms. The first round will contain heavy rain and gusty rain, the second round could contain those threats as well as large hail as a cold front moves in.

Sunday will be cooler and less humid with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Stray showers south. Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 90º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms close to daybreak. Low: 67º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Humid with AM/PM storms. High: 91º

