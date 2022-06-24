Advertisement

Partly to mostly cloudy today, storms tonight and Saturday

A First Alert Day is in effect Saturday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few stray showers south of the Quad Cities. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon with dew points in the 60s so it will be humid.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 4 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday as we have a level 1 risk of strong or severe thunderstorms. The first round will contain heavy rain and gusty rain, the second round could contain those threats as well as large hail as a cold front moves in.

Sunday will be cooler and less humid with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Stray showers south. Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 90º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms close to daybreak. Low: 67º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Humid with AM/PM storms. High: 91º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kucharo, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree arson, a Class C felony and four counts of...
Police: Davenport man arrested, charged with setting off pipe bomb Wednesday
Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County
Davenport police responded to a crash at North Park Mall Thursday.
5 juveniles charged in rollover crash
Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Partly to mostly cloudy today, storms tonight
Partly cloudy and warm today, storms overnight
Partly cloudy and warm today, storms overnight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More clouds and some passing showers possible Friday
Sunny and warm today
Sunny and warm today