Partly to mostly cloudy today, storms tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Showers and storms that are in central Iowa will slowly bleed into our area, however, they will weaken as they do so. So any rain chances we have today will be contained to morning hours west of the MIssissippi and don’t look to amount to much. Highs today will be in the 80s and 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight storms will fire up once again and head into our area around 6AM. These storms will be borderline severe with torrential downpours. This round will wrap up by 11AM and temps will recover to the 90s with heat indices near 100º. A cold front will arrive Saturday evening, popping up more scattered storms, some of which may be strong, however the morning wave may limit the threat, so we have held off on a First Alert Day for now. Temps will be much cooler by Sunday and MOnday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Stray morning storm. High: 90º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms close to daybreak. Low: 67º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Humid with AM/PM storms. High: 91º

