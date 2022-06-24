Planet Funk Con hits the RiverCenter this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Planet Funk Con is the Quad Cities premiere comics, art and entertainment convention. This year’s event at Davenport’s RiverCenter has been expanded to 3 days, Friday-Sunday, June 24-26.

Steve Ash, organizer, and WWE’s “The Godfather” invite viewers to the festival featuring comics, toys, anime, games, and tournaments, and fun for the entire family. Visit the Facebook page for more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/261000282679979

Some of the celebrities from the genre that are scheduled to make appearances include Sean Schemmel (voice actor best known as Goku in Dragonball Z), WWE Wrestling Icon Charles Wright aka The Godfather, Lenore Zann (voice actress), Tiffany Grant (voice actress) writer-producer team Eric and Julia Lewald, and Brad Jones from Channel Awesome.

A breakdown of the dates/hours is as follows:

Friday June 24: 1-9 p.m.

Saturday June 25: 10a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday June 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

