Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night.

Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Four shell casings were recovered in the parking lot, police said. A vehicle was hit and no injuries were reported.

According to police, a related traffic stop was made on a vehicle suspected to be involved near West 3rd and Brown streets shortly after the call.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

