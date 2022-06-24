Advertisement

Tats & Tails: get ink to show love for pets while supporting shelter animals

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Tats and Tails” have become exceptionally popular fundraising events for Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Jessica Friedrichs, J Friedrichs Fine Line Tattoos, Microblading, and Makeup Artistry, is the artist behind the works that are raising money to help homeless pets.

The tattoo designs are pet-related and the tattoo artist charges $100 with 50% ($50) going back to the shelter. Follow QCAWC on Facebook to learn about more of these opportunities to get a tattoo that will give back. In July, there are two dates for these bookings: July 21 and July 26. Click here to book: https://square.site/.../MXH888.../j-friedrichs-bettendorf-ia

Important details to consider:

  • All tattoos will be by appointment only. There will be a very limited number of spots for these dates, so click early!
  • • Cost is $100 per tattoo - $50 from each tattoo will go directly to the shelter.
  • • All tattoos will be set in size between 1-3 inches, depending on design and in black ink.
  • • No changes to tattoos please.
  • • $25 deposit required that goes towards cost - a link to pay deposit will be emailed once booked. Deposits not paid will lose their appointment.
  • • All tiny tattoo designs will be available, but if you know which you’d like, please comment in notes of your booking.
  • • Must be 18+ years old, not pregnant, cannot have heart conditions, be currently ill or be on blood thinners.
  • • Must bring Driver’s License or state issued ID

Jessica Friedrichs, J Friedrichs Fine Line Tattoos, Microblading, and Makeup Artistry has her studio located inside Salons & Studios in Bettendorf at 3545 Middle Road. Call 319-558-6633 or email jessica@jfriedrichs.com for more information.

About the shelter:

QCAWC // Adoption & Education Center: 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL 61264 // Spay/Neuter & Wellness Center: 612 1st Street West, Milan, IL 61264

