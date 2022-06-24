TEDx Davenport at The Adler features full slate of free-thinkers on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -TEDxDavenport is a free-thinking conference that gathers together the brightest minds from across the nation to explore ideas worth spreading.
Andrea Olsen, event director and licensee of TEDxDavenport, talks about the annual event that had some significant scheduling interruptions during the pandemic but has a really diverse and thought-provoking line up to wow audiences this year.
The theme is “Epiphany” for the 2022 conference set to be held at the Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, on Saturday, June 25 starting at 12 p.m.
Tickets (priced at $23) can be obtained at the Adler Theater Box Office by calling 563-326-8555 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.
The following speakers are booked:
- Jessie Adams - Overcoming Obstacles
- Laurie McGraw - Women & Leadership
- Bushra Amiwala - Politics & Faith
- David Cohen - History of Bagpipes
- Bernardo Llorente - Farming & Carbon Capture
- Kevin Reome - Improv & Leadership
- Ruth Oelrich - Adolescent Education
- Michael Hurley - Redefining Heroism
- Aaron Warner - Dark Web
- Dr. Robert Pearl - Healthcare System Transformation
- Rebecca Bender - Human Trafficking
- Terry Franklin - Slavery & Genealogy
- Matt Woods - Slide Guitar Performance (Adler Theater Lobby)
