1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead.

According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Police say they learned the victim was shot outside a residence on the 500 block of 6th Street by an unknown suspect.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

