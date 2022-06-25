A First Alert Day is in effect Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll see two rounds of strong to severe storms moving through the region today. The first moves through this morning with heavy rain and gusty winds, the second round occurring this afternoon and evening, with the main threats being strong winds, heavy rain and hail. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect now until 11 AM, and again from 4 PM until 9 PM for severe weather. Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period. Once that front passes through this evening, we’ll see clearing skies and cooler temperatures for Sunday, followed by a stretch of warm sunshine into next week.

Strong to severe storms will be possible this morning, and again through the afternoon and evening hours. (KWQC)

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe. High: 91°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 80°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

