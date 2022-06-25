A First Alert Day will be in effect Saturday Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve seen our first round of strong to severe storms moving through the region today, producing heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds. Some locations received 4″+ of precipitation. Those storms have now moved off to the east. Look for several dry hours early this afternoon, with areas of sunshine heating temperatures into the 80′s to low 90′s. The second round of storms will occur later this afternoon and evening as a front sweeps through the region. The main threats will be strong winds, hail and the potential for heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has put our viewing area at a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather.

Get ready for more storms later this afternoon and evening, some possibly strong to severe. (KWQC)

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 4 PM until 9 PM for severe weather.

Get ready for more storms later this afternoon, some possibly strong to severe.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period. Once that front passes through this evening, we’ll see clearing skies and cooler temperatures for Sunday, followed by a stretch of warm sunshine into next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe. High: 91°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe. Clearing skies overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 80°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.