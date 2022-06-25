How the JDC impacts QC businesses

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction crews at TPC Deere Run are finishing up their final touches as the opening tee shot of the 2022 John Deere Classic approaches.

“We know that the Quad Cities rallies and gets behind this event every year, and we take a lot of pride in that, and we never take that for granted,” said Andrew Lehman, the John Deere Classic’s tournament director. “Just knowing that people are going to come out here and have a good time, and they are going to see 156 of the world’s best players right here in the quad cities. We expect this place to be packed. We are expecting anywhere from about 80,000 to 100,000 [people] for the week.”

Large crowds mean economic opportunities for surrounding businesses. Five minutes from TPC Deere Run, 11th Hour Bar & Grill co-owner Sam Beciri said there is an increase in the number of customers during the John Deere Classic.

“It’s great. We get to see a lot of different people you don’t get to see usually,” Beciri said. “Then, there are a lot of people that come here just for the classic. Just for once a year, we get to bring people from all over the country, right. From all over the state, but from all over the country. It’s a pretty cool thing.”

Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said the John Deere Classic offers an opportunity for the rest of the world to see the Quad Cities.

“It’s really our signature event. It is the biggest thing that happens in our community,” Herrell said. “The level of community engagement, the level of civic pride, seeing businesses and people that are eight years old, or 80, come together for one common cause and goal is really unique. Not only do the people that live here love it so much and they are emotionally attached to it, but our responsibility is how do we take that to a global audience. The fact that we have literally over a billion people that are tuning in and seeing the john deere classic, you cannot buy that type of advertising.”

Lehman said he is excited to get the tournament started and considers the tournament as one gigantic family reunion.

“It’s really great knowing that you can come out here and there are 400 acres for you to go enjoy, whether you are just a general ticket holder or you have a corporate hospitality suite,” Lehman said. “There is always something for everybody.”

