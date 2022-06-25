Mississippi River Distilling Co. fully opening Davenport Downtown Lounge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mississippi River Distilling Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the official opening of its Downton Lounge in Davenport.

While the location held a “soft opening” on Saturday, June 18, the Lounge was fully opened with the Grand Opening event Friday.

The still at the new location will be used to create small batches of new drinks. The company only uses grains that are grown within 25 miles of the distillery.

“We like to use the hashtag on social of #theqcdistillery,” MRDC Owner Ryan Burchett said, “ we feel like being here in downtown really allows us to cement ourselves as the original Quad Cities Distillery.”

The Downtown Lounge is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

