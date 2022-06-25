‘Rally for Reid’ football camp raises money for pediatric cancer research

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of kids between kindergarten and ninth grade laced up their cleats for the second annual ‘Rally for Reid’ football camp Friday.

“I am so happy to see all these kids here. They love football,” said Megan Gleeson. “We’re here celebrating Reid, and it’s great to have Reid’s little brother playing with all these kids out here. It just warms my heart.”

Gleeson’s son, Reid, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor. He passed away at the age of five.

“We live without him every day, but this is something we can do to keep his memory alive, and we get to keep saying his name through this foundation, and it is just really special to us to continue his story,” Gleeson said.

Former Iowa football player Jake Gervase served as the camp’s head coach. He first met Reid back in October 2017 and said Reid continues to have a big impact on his life.

“Just seeing a young kid go through something that he was going through, but always have a smile on his face, it gives you perspective,” Gervase said. “There are times, whether it was school or football, I’d start to feel bad about a hard practice, or a big test coming up, and then you meet a kid like Reid and see what he’s going through.”

Campers did a variety of position drills, including catching passes and showing off their speed and agility, and were coached by some of their favorite former Iowa football players.

“It’s just incredible that [the Iowa football players] are able to do this,” Gleeson said. “All these guys came in for this cause. It just really speaks to that Iowa football program and the type of kids that they have there. These guys all just have great hearts, and they are here with smiles on their faces just ready to help and volunteer. We are so appreciative of them.”

The money raised goes to the Rally for Reid Foundation, which helps families and children impacted by childhood cancer by providing care packages, sending families on overnight vacations to help make memories, and funding pediatric cancer research.

“I hope the kids have a great day, hanging out with former football players, current NFL guys, and learning the game of football,” Gervase said. “I hope the parents learn a little bit more about pediatric cancer and know that they are raising money for an awesome cause and awesome foundation, and just spread awareness and keep Reid’s memory alive. Hopefully, this is something we can do for years to come.”

To learn how you can donate to the Rally for Reid Foundation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.