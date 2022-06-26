Advertisement

Humility Homes hosts ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party

Humility Homes' mission is to help people experiencing homelessness in the Quad Cities.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered Saturday for Humility Homes’ third annual ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party.

“Our mission is to end homelessness in the QCA by providing a variety of housing sources,” said Ashley Velez, Humility Homes’ executive director. “This last year we helped 1,100 people between our street outreach program, our emergency shelter, supportive housing, and affordable rentals. We truly believe everyone has a right and deserves a place to call home.”

Velez said Humility Homes is actively working to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

“We want to make sure that we are meeting people at any journey in their life or journey in their housing instability,” Velez said. “We do offer a fresh start center and a donation center that is open to anyone in the community in need. In our donation center, we have couches, we have microwaves, we have anything that you need maybe for your house, so you can come to get that from us for free and still be able to pay your bills and that sort of thing.”

Joshua Reese, chair of Humility Homes’ lived experience advisory board, knows firsthand about Humility Homes’ impact.

“It was about four years ago I was experiencing homelessness with myself and my kids, and I was introduced to the Humility Homes’ valor program, which is a program that they have to help homeless veterans and their families find housing,” Reese said. “Since then, I have not only gotten a home and a vehicle and a good job, I’ve also gotten an education and recently got certified as an IT specialist. I’ve been able to give back to our community through events like this and other things.”

Block party guests enjoyed live music, a 50/50 raffle, and food from NEST Cafe, the Quad Cities’ first pay-what-you-can restaurant.

“To see all these people out here having fun, enjoying themselves, getting to know about different resources that they may not have already known about, and being able to get access to those resources, is a huge plus in my book,” Reese said.

To learn more about the different programs Humility Homes offers, click or tap here.

