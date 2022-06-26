John Deere Classic’s impact on QC community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A professional golf tournament that has been around since the early 1970s is less than a week away from teeing off in Silvis at TPC Deere Run.

This episode digs deep into the tournament and its many impacts on the Quad Cities’ economy and community as a whole---including the area of considerable charitable fundraising.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Clair Peterson, Executive Director of the John Deere Classic

Cathy Edwards, CEO Edwards Creative

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities

Mara Downing, Vice President, Global Brand John Deere

About the show: INSI6HT is a news discussion program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

