John Deere Classic’s impact on QC community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A professional golf tournament that has been around since the early 1970s is less than a week away from teeing off in Silvis at TPC Deere Run.
This episode digs deep into the tournament and its many impacts on the Quad Cities’ economy and community as a whole---including the area of considerable charitable fundraising.
INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:
- Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times
- Clair Peterson, Executive Director of the John Deere Classic
- Cathy Edwards, CEO Edwards Creative
- Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities
- Mara Downing, Vice President, Global Brand John Deere
About the show: INSI6HT is a news discussion program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.
