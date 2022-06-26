Advertisement

John Deere Classic’s impact on QC community

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A professional golf tournament that has been around since the early 1970s is less than a week away from teeing off in Silvis at TPC Deere Run.

This episode digs deep into the tournament and its many impacts on the Quad Cities’ economy and community as a whole---including the area of considerable charitable fundraising.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:

  • Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times
  • Clair Peterson, Executive Director of the John Deere Classic
  • Cathy Edwards, CEO Edwards Creative
  • Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities
  • Mara Downing, Vice President, Global Brand John Deere

About the show: INSI6HT is a news discussion program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

