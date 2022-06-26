Advertisement

A Sunny & Comfortable Sunday Ahead

More Sunshine & Warmth This Week
A sunny Sunday ahead for the region, with comfortable temps and less humidity.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After an active Saturday, we finally get the weather to settle down a bit as high pressure builds into the region. Look for sunny and pleasant conditions for your Sunday, with highs reaching the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Northwest winds could get a bit breezy, at 10 to 15 mph. It will be clear and cooler tonight, with lows dipping into the 50′s. Warm sunshine returns to start the work week with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. From then on, we’ll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and warmth, with 80′s through Tuesday, followed by 90° temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances move back into the weather picture by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool. Less humid. High: 78°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine and mild temperatures. High: 82°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

