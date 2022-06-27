1 dead in vehicle rollover in Dubuque Co.

DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, one person died in a rollover accident.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Holy Cross EMS responded to a vehicle accident in the 16000 Block of Holy Cross Road at 4:51 a.m. on Monday.

According to a press release, deputies found a single-vehicle accident. The driver was the sole occupant in the car and had already died.

Deputies say the driver was southbound on Holy Cross Road when he entered a ditch and hit a driveway entrance causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll.

Deputies say the driver’s identity will be released Tuesday morning, pending notification of the family.

