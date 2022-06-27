Advertisement

All you need to know about the 2022 John Deere Classic

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Classic kicks off Monday for the 51st year bringing golf fans from around the country to the Quad Cities. The Classic will run through Sunday.

TPC Deere Run is closed to the public Monday and Tuesday, the gates open at 6 a.m. Wednesday for the Pro-Am, according to the event schedule.

Getting into the event has changed this year, the classic has taken their tickets online. All tickets will be delivered digitally and can be purchased online. No will-call tickets will be available for pick up for 2022.

The John Deere Classic is offering veterans, active and retired military members, and a guest free admission to the event as part of the Military Appreciation Program. Military members can register online in advance of the tournament for their complimentary tickets, all tickets will be digitally delivered after verifying your service through GovX.

Tickets for 15-year-olds and under are free with a paid adult ticket, for grounds and FLEX admission only.

Parking and shuttles are free with the purchase of a ticket. Parking assignments are sent with the email confirmation messages and will be based on the ticket type.

New this year, an event called “Cocktails at the Course” will be held Saturday at the Chalets behind the 17th hole. The $200 ticket includes special signature cocktail tastings and hors d’oeuvres served from 2-5 p.m., John Deere Classic 14 oz. YETI mug, grounds access for all of Round 3 on Saturday and free VIP parking.

Youth Day is back, Wednesday with the first 750 youth will receive a goodie bag, according to the JDC website. A Youth Clinic will be held at 2 p.m. on the TPC Deere Run driving range. Do not bring golf clubs to the course.

The PGA has released a new autograph policy, allowing autographs to only be at designated zones, they will not be permitted on-course. The autograph zones will be near the driving range/practice facility and by the scoring trailer behind the clubhouse.

For more information about the John Deere Classic visit their website.

