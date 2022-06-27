Burlington Bees spoil the Clinton Elotes afternoon

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Lumberkings, errr, Elotes hosted Copa Night at NelsonCorp field, but it was the Bees having the fiesta with the 6-3 win.

The Elote tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the fifth inning after Davenport West alum Trevor Burkhart opened up the inning with a triple off the top of the wall, and then scored on a sac fly. But the Bees came buzzing right back, plating 4 runs in the top of the sixth. Former Moline Maroon, Sam Monroe was 2-5 with an RBI to lead Burlington at the plate. Seth Clausen, Pleasant Valley alum, took the loss for Clinton.

