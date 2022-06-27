Advertisement

Burlington Bees spoil the Clinton Elotes afternoon

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Lumberkings, errr, Elotes hosted Copa Night at NelsonCorp field, but it was the Bees having the fiesta with the 6-3 win.

The Elote tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the fifth inning after Davenport West alum Trevor Burkhart opened up the inning with a triple off the top of the wall, and then scored on a sac fly. But the Bees came buzzing right back, plating 4 runs in the top of the sixth. Former Moline Maroon, Sam Monroe was 2-5 with an RBI to lead Burlington at the plate. Seth Clausen, Pleasant Valley alum, took the loss for Clinton.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island
Protestors outside of the Supreme Court after today's reversal of Roe v. Wade.
QC Community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park
Two rounds of storms could bring damaging winds, hail and torrential rainfall,this morning and...
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday for strong storms

Latest News

Prophetstown trap team’s Bryce Folsom wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
The camp is in honor of Reid Gleeson, a 5-year-old who passed away from cancer.
‘Rally for Reid’ football camp raises money for pediatric cancer research
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said the John Deere Classic offers an...
How the JDC impacts QC businesses
High School Sports: June 22nd
High School Sports: June 22nd