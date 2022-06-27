Burlington man arrested after robbing pizza delivery driver

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington, Iowa man is behind bars after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver.

According to a press release, Burlington Police responded to the 100 Block of S. 6th for a report of a robbery at 1:59 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they spoke with a pizza delivery driver, who said his money bag with an undisclosed amount of money was taken from him.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description the delivery driver gave. The press release says Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, which resulted in a pursuit.

Taran Deshawn Branton, 22, of Burlington was arrested at the end of the pursuit by Burlington Police. He is facing a first-degree theft charge.

Branton is also facing charges from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department. These include Eluding, Driving While Barred, Violation of One-Way Traffic, and Speeding.

