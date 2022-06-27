A guide to voting in Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election

(KWQC) - Illinois’ General Primary Election is Tuesday and TV6 has everything you need to know ahead of voting.

If you did not opt for a mail-in ballot or take part in early voting, you can find your polling location by clicking here and typing in your address.

While online voting registration is closed, you can still register to vote at your polling place. You will need to bring two forms of ID, one must have your home address on it.

If you registered to vote by mail, but want to hand-deliver your ballot, you can do it in person at your county clerk’s office or a designated ballot drop box location. You can also mail it, but it must be postmarked by Election Day for your vote to be counted.

If you plan on voting in person, Illinois does not require a photo ID, but you should bring it with you in case there are questions about your address or polling location.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For information on your specific county, click on the county below.

Rock Island County

Henry County

Jo Daviess County

Knox County

Mercer County

Warren County

Whiteside County

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.