Advertisement

Mobile vaccination clinic for pet owners held in Davenport July 7th

Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers mobile clinic for pets
Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers mobile clinic for pets
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The latest Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on Thursday, July 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The clinic provides low-cost vaccinations in the Quad City community for dogs and cats. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed during the clinic.

The Zion Lutheran Church is located at 1216 8th Street in Davenport. Vaccines will help pet owners avoid costly treatments for preventable diseases.

Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic details & pricing can be found on the Quad City Animal Welfare Center website. https://qcawc.org/vet-clinic/mobile-vaccine-clinic

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined
1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

All you need to know about the 2022 John Deere Classic
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park
A guide to voting in Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election
Bettendorf needs park ambassadors
City of Bettendorf is seeking park ambassadors