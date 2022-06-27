Mobile vaccination clinic for pet owners held in Davenport July 7th

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The latest Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on Thursday, July 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The clinic provides low-cost vaccinations in the Quad City community for dogs and cats. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed during the clinic.

The Zion Lutheran Church is located at 1216 8th Street in Davenport. Vaccines will help pet owners avoid costly treatments for preventable diseases.

Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic details & pricing can be found on the Quad City Animal Welfare Center website. https://qcawc.org/vet-clinic/mobile-vaccine-clinic

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.