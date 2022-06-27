Advertisement

Police investigate after a shooting Monday in Rock Island

Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.
Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of 16th Avenue for a reported shooting from a vehicle, police said.

According to police, a home was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The case is ongoing, the Criminal Investigations will follow up on the case, police said.

