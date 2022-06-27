Police investigate after a shooting Monday in Rock Island
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.
The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of 16th Avenue for a reported shooting from a vehicle, police said.
According to police, a home was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
The case is ongoing, the Criminal Investigations will follow up on the case, police said.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.