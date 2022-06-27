Advertisement

Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport

Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport
Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport(KWQC)
By Marci Clark
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Pro-choice abortion advocates marched from Schwiebert Park in Rock Island to downtown Davenport Monday afternoon to protest the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. About 150 to 200 people participated.

Organizers led the group over the Centennial Bridge at about 1 p.m. on Monday. The protest remained peaceful.

Earlier this month, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled there is no state constitutional right to abortion, overturning a 2019 precedent. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has spoken in favor of restricting or banning abortion in Iowa. Currently, abortion remains legal in Illinois and Iowa, however, some restrictions apply in Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined
1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, one person died in a rollover accident.
1 dead in vehicle rollover in Dubuque Co.
All you need to know about the 2022 John Deere Classic
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park
Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers mobile clinic for pets
Mobile vaccination clinic for pet owners held in Davenport July 7th