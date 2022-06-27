Pro-choice protesters gather in Davenport park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pro-choice abortion advocates gathered at Davenport’s Vander Veer Park on Sunday to protest the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protest was organized by Scott County Democrats.

Protesters heard from speakers encouraging them to vote on Tuesday if they live in Illinois or to help register their friends to vote in November. Protestors marched around the outside the park holding signs and chanting.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.