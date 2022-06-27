Advertisement

Sunny and pleasant start to the week

Highs near 90° By Midweek
After a refreshingly cool start, we'll see sunny and pleasant conditions through the day.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: High pressure remains in control across the upper Midwest, and that means we’ll keep things sunny and warmer over the next few days. It will be clear tonight with comfortable temperatures in the 50s.

By Wednesday the humidity returns just in time for the start of the John Deere Classic. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The only chance of rain this week is Friday into Saturday as a cold front moves in. It does not look like a total washout those days.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

