A Sunny Start To The Week

Highs near 90° By Midweek
A sunny Sunday ahead for the region, with comfortable temps and less humidity.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure remains in control across the upper Midwest, and that means we’ll keep things sunny and warmer over the next few days. Look for pleasant temperatures and low humidity today, with highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Clear skies tonight transition to sunny and warmer conditions Tuesday, with readings in the lower to middle 80′s.  Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Expect an increase in cloud cover Thursday night into Friday, with a chance for showers and a few storms for the end of the week. Rain chances will continue into the weekend.

TODAY:  Sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

