Boil water order in place for Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the result of an emergency water line repair on Blackhawk trail in the City of Eldridge, a boil water order and an interruption in water service has been issued for anyone East of 61 and south of Stone Brook Ln, according to a press release by the City of Eldridge.

The release said the boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.

