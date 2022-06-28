Advertisement

Boil water order in place for Eldridge

The boil water order will remain in effect until further notice
Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the result of an emergency water line repair on Blackhawk trail in the City of Eldridge, a boil water order and an interruption in water service has been issued for anyone East of 61 and south of Stone Brook Ln, according to a press release by the City of Eldridge.

The release said the boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.

