Cherries and berries for July 4th and beyond

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -We are officially into Summer with Independence Day coming up. This means fun, summer celebrations with friends and families.

Hy-Vee dietitian Nina Struss discusses some of the amazing health benefits that berries and cherries offer, as well as some ways to keep your 4th of July party fun and still healthy.

In the first segment, we get a review of the myriad health benefits that various berries offer to our diet. This includes an easy and yummy sauce recipe for Angel Food Cake. Struss does a second segment on cherries including a show-cooker cobbler (which is nice when you don’t want to turn on the oven during hot weather. Watch the embedded playlist to learn more during each interview.

Angel Food Cake with Berries and Agave Cream Sauce

  • 1 cup Hy-Vee fat-free sour cream
  • ¼ cup agave nectar
  • 1 lb. fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • ¾ cup fresh blueberries
  • 6 oz fresh raspberries
  • 1 (15-oz) Hy-Vee Bakery angel food cake

1. Combine sour cream and agave nectar, mixing until smooth. In another large bowl, combine strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Slice angel food cake and top with berry mixture and agave cream mixture.

Slow-Cooked Cherry Cobbler

Crust

  • 1 cup Hy-Vee all-purpose flour
  • 3 tbsp Hy-Vee granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
  • ¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
  • 1 Hy-Vee large egg
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee 1% milk
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canola oil

Cherry Filling

  • ¾ cup Hy-Vee granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats
  • 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee salt
  • 2 cups fresh Rainier cherries, pitted, plus additional for garnish
  • 1 (16 oz) bag Hy-Vee frozen cherry berry blend
  • Vanilla frozen yogurt, for serving, if desired

1. Prepare the crust: In a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. 2. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg. Add milk and canola oil and stir to combine. 3. Pour dry ingredients into the egg/milk mixture and stir to combine. Spray a 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray and spread the batter evenly onto the bottom. 4. Prepare cherry filling: In a medium bowl, add sugar, flour, oats and salt. Add cherries and frozen berry blend and stir well to coat all the fruit. 5. Pour the cherry/berry mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 2½ hours, or until the batter is cooked through. Top with a scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt and more fresh Rainier cherries, if desired.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/slow-cooked-cherry-cobbler

