Comfortable Summer Sunshine For Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another day, another period of sunshine and warmth for the QCA as high pressure continues over the upper Midwest. Look for blue skies with temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon, followed by a slight chance for showers and storms mainly north this evening. It wouldn’t be a John Deere Classic without some heat, and we’ll add that to the mix Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 80′s to low 90′s for the Pro-Am. Sunshine, heat and rising humidity will stick with us into Thursday, with readings in the low 90′s. Look for increasing cloudiness, followed by rain chances Friday and possibly Sunday and Monday. Some locations could see showers, while others remain dry for the 4th of July.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with evening showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly north. Low: 62°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.