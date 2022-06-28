Advertisement

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday as 61-year-old Gregory McGhee.

According to Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Tuesday. The preliminary results show he died from traumatic gunshot injuries to the chest and abdomen.

According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Police say they learned the victim was shot outside a residence on the 500 block of 6th Street by an unknown suspect.

According to Gustofson, the investigation is ongoing.

