Davenport Lottery Ticket Wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Davenport convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Monday in the Lucky for Life® game. The big win came just a handful of days after a Cedar Rapids couple claimed the same prize from one of the game’s earlier drawings.

The Davenport ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Monday night’s drawing to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, in a press release by the IA Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Star, 1225 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

It is Iowa’s 14th big winner in the game since it debuted in January 2016 in our state.

On June 22, a Cedar Rapids couple claimed a prize of $25,000 a year for life which they had won in the Lucky for Life drawing on Nov. 4, according to the release. Chuck and Sherry Thomas said they had known since shortly after the drawing they had won, and they purposefully waited to claim their prize until they had a plan in place for their winnings.

Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning they are truly for life.

The release said the winning numbers in Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 2-12-16-29-40 and Lucky Ball 13. Kwik Star will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Players in Lucky for Life choose five numbers from a pool of 48 for the white balls and one out of 18 numbers for the Lucky Ball. Players can win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings, IA Lottery said. The game’s second prize – for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball – is $25,000 a year for life.

Prizes at the top two levels in Lucky for Life must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Full details are available on the lottery’s website here.

