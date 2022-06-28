Downtown Davenport Partnership reflects and looks ahead as fiscal year 2022 ends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Reflecting on the past year and looking forward to the year ahead. The Downtown Davenport Partnership held their annual meeting Tuesday.

$31 million was invested in downtown Davenport in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director, Kyle Carter, highlighted 15 completed projects as part of the new investments.

Some of the new projects include the Davenport Bank Apartments, DoubleTree Hotel and the expansion of Mississippi River Distilling Company.

”We’ve seen over $30 million invested in downtown this year. Over 21 businesses, new or retained. We got $56 million in construction and all of this was done under a backdrop of two years of a global pandemic and a flood. If that’s not a rebound, I don’t know what is,” said Carter.

Looking ahead in the next year, the flood mitigation project is expected to begin, helping protect the nine mile stretch of riverfront in the downtown area.

The project will begin with underground sewer improvements following the record flooding in 2019.

Other projects for the next fiscal year include moving forward with the approval and implementation of two-way traffic on 3rd and 4th Streets, as well as a $20,000 investment in a neighborhood survey project

