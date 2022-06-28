Advertisement

Galena Country Tourism

Galena Country Tourism
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the best destinations in our area is Galena, Illinois. Galena Country is the home of Civil War history, artists, antique specialty shops, and historic homes and businesses.

James Hillis, Community Engagement Manager, Galena Country Tourism, provides an overview of what Summer 2022 offers visitors in that region.

Some of the topics include:

  • Things to do: outdoor activities and events
  • Food and Drink---including wonderful outdoor dining.
  • Camping areas in the area.
  • What types of events and activities can be enjoyed beyond summer.

Amenities and options mentioned (and more) include Arrowhead Treehouse rental, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Long Hollow Canopy Tours, Galena River Outfitters and Nuts Outdoors, Shenandoah Riding Center, Hoof It Goat Treks, Galena on The Fly, and Nature Preserves. Fourth of July celebrations in Elizabeth, IL, were also touched on in the conversation.

Resource information including requesting a Galena Country Tour guide (as talked about on the show) can be accessed at the website: https://www.visitgalena.org/

Galena Country Tourism / Phone: 815-776-9200 / E-mail: galena@visitgalena.org

