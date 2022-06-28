IowaWORKS website reports outage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa Workforce Development is reporting that the IowaWORKS.gov website remains down due to an external, vendor-related outage has been ongoing since Sunday.

According to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development, this will not impact unemployment benefit payments.

The outage is disrupting the weekly continuing unemployment claims and job search process for claimants. New unemployment claims are unaffected because they are filed solely through IWD’s central website.

To avoid any delays in processing unemployment benefits, Iowa Workforce Development officials are implementing a temporary solution so unemployment claimants can file their weekly claims.

Unemployment claimants should bypass the customary process of reporting work search activities on IowaWORKS.gov and instead click here to file weekly claims.

Claimants should continue to report work search activities on the IowaWORKS.gov site once it resumes activity. But for the week of June 26, failure to do so will not impact the viability of any claim.

Individuals that are current claimants that have questions or concerns may contact the IWD customer service line at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843. A call-back option is also available.

Due to the job search outage, unemployed Iowans are also encouraged to contact their local IowaWORKS centers for assistance or visit third-party job sites for employment opportunities.

This is an ongoing issue and updates will be provided as the situation develops. For more, watch for alerts at IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov and on the Iowa Workforce Development social media accounts.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.