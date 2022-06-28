Advertisement

Louisa County Isaak Walton League hosts Iowa River clean-up

The trash tally included 120 pounds of waste plus 8 tires, 2 refrigerators, and 1 metal barrel(Louisa County Conservation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Louisa County Chapter of the Isaak Walton League hosted a river clean-up on Saturday, June 25. Fifteen water quality personnel and four boats came out to help make the Iowa River safer for wildlife and people. The trash tally from Indian Slough to Schwob on the Iowa River included 120 pounds of waste plus 8 tires, 2 refrigerators, and 1 metal barrel, in a press release by Louisa County Conservation.

Louisa County Conservation said this river clean-up was made possible in part by the Community Foundation of Louisa County and N-Compass, Inc., the nonprofit that organizes Iowa Project AWARE. Gloves were donated by Ansell Protective Products and trash bags from the Can Shed LLC.

For the past 100 years, the Izaak Walton League of America protected the nation’s soil, air, woods, waters and wildlife according to the release. To learn more about their history of conservation leadership visit iwla.org.

