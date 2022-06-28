Man sentenced to prison for fatal hit-and-run crash in Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was sentenced Monday to prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in November.

Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison, with time served, according to court records. He will also serve two years of mandatory supervised release following the prison sentence.

Jackson plead guilty in May to failure to report an accident/death, a Class 1 felony.

On Nov. 6, 43-year-old Dawn White was walking east on 38th Avenue and was crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was hit by a black 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Jackson, Moline police have said.

He failed to stop and left the scene, according to police.

White, of East Moline, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

