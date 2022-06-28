Advertisement

Moline police recover over 300 guns in weekend buyback

Police and Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities paid for over 300 firearms spending $22,500 in less...
Police and Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities paid for over 300 firearms spending $22,500 in less than an hour.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A gun buyback event was so successful, Moline police say they ran out of funds in less than an hour. The department held the event on June 25, 2022 with $22,500 in funds through private donations to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. According to police, before the event started, 40 cars had lined up outside the police station. Crime Stoppers offered $100 for handguns/shotguns and $200 for magazine fed rifles. The money ran out in 50 minutes.

The event was meant to provide a safe and secure way to dispose of unwanted firearms--no questions asked. Gun Unit detectives are now working to run serial numbers for firearms that are wanted or stolen. Once the firearms are processed they will be destroyed, unless a stolen firearm needs to be returned to a lawful owner.

Police gathered 305 unwanted weapons including:

65 rifles

114 handguns

13 magazine fed rifles

100 shotguns

6 semi-automatic shotguns

2 sawed-off shotguns

3 3D-printed handguns

